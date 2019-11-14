AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department is ready to install a collision-control communications system, Fire Chief Michael VanZile told the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety on Thursday.
The system would switch traffic signals to green in the path of fire department vehicles on emergency runs.
Controls will be installed on 10 traffic signals in the city’s 7th Street east-west corridor, as well as at the Wayne Street-Auburn Drive and 15th Street-Grandstaff Drive intersections.
Devices to activate the signals will be placed in 10 fire department vehicles.
Permission to use the controls on 7th Street signals still requires approval from the Indiana Department of Transportation. VanZile said he cannot predict when that will be granted.
When the system is installed, “It’s activated when we turn the emergency lights on,” VanZile said. “The traffic lights will turn green in the direction of travel.”
He added, “It’s safe for the firefighters, safe for the fire trucks, safe for the civilians.”
VanZile said, “I think everyone in Auburn knows how traffic’s getting — especially for the fire apparatus going west on 7th Street. … We just want to make it safe for everybody.”
Details of how the system will operate, such as how far in advance of the fire trucks the traffic lights will be triggered, are still being determined.
“We’re going to do some testing, and we haven’t set that, yet. That’ll come once we get the system installed,” VanZile said.
The system should improve response times on fire calls, VanZile said.
The fire department has not seen any near-collisions at intersections, “but I don’t want any, either,” VanZile said.
The system cost approximately $40,000, he said.
Mayor-elect Mike Ley said he would like to investigate installing the system on all city police cars, as well as Parkview EMS ambulances that operate in Auburn.
