AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced four people for criminal offenses during hearings Tuesday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Amanda Garrison of the 2000 block of Oakland Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Calvin Hubbell III of the 8400 block of U.S. 20, Angola, was sentenced to 60 days, which may be served on community corrections, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $100.
Brandon Ferrell of the 13000 block of Bell Flower Drive, North Little Rock, Arkansas, was fined $50 for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Manda Hefley of the 2400 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for two days she served in jail while the case was pending. She received one year of probation and was fined $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.