AUBURN — A public hearing on a horse-drawn vehicle ordinance will be pushed out another week, the DeKalb County Commissioners agreed Monday.
During last week’s commissioners’ meeting, their attorney, Jim McCanna, provided a draft ordinance, based on discussion and a public hearing Nov. 14, for the commissioners’ review.
The proposed ordinance calls for a $200 plate fee for horse-drawn vehicles. The funds generated by the sale of plates would be used to repair roads that are damaged by horse-drawn vehicles.
Verbiage on lighting requirements still needs to be worked on and should be ready for the commissioners’ review by next Monday, Dec. 5.
The commissioners originally had planned to conduct a public hearing on the ordinance on that date. Instead, they plan to approve the ordinance on first reading. A public hearing now is planned for Dec. 12, along with the second and final reading of the ordinance.
Those not in compliance with the plate requirement would be assessed a $200 plate fee as well as an additional $200 fine, for a total of $400, the commissioners have proposed. There would be no discounts for multiple plates, they concurred.
When passed, the ordinance is expected to be effective at the beginning of next year. The plate fee would be annual, based on a calendar year and pro-rated monthly.
The term “horse-drawn vehicle” does not include horse-drawn agricultural implements, according to the proposed ordinance.
Monday, the commissioners revisited the idea of granting exemptions for 501(c) non-profit organizations, such as the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association.
“I have a bit of a problem with that. … You’re almost always going to have the Horsemen, which is the driving force in wanting to do this, just driving within the city limits, for the most part, of Auburn and maybe sometimes Butler,” McCanna said.
Allowing an exemption for a 501(c) organization would give an “out” for anyone who might form a 501(c) organization, including a church, McCanna explained.
“The problem with 501(c) is, you’ve got any number of Amish who know how to form a religious organization, and they’re going to be a 501(c). And so you’re going to be giving an out for anybody driving a horse-drawn,” he said.
“It’s easy to say 501(c), but you’ve immediately created a way for certain people to bypass just by forming a church,” McCanna added.
“How does the Horsemen’s Association get their vehicles, or their buggies and horses to Auburn or Butler? Do they drive them or do they put them in a trailer and haul them? The reason why I say that, if they’re mostly just doing parades and in-town fair time and that kind of stuff, they’re not going to be on the county roads anyway. They’re going to be on the city roads,” commissioner Todd Sanderson said.
The commissioners also discussed charging a minimal fee to non-profits, but agreed to leave the proposed ordinance as is and not to include an exemption.
“After thinking about that ... it might be best just to say ‘pay the fee’ and we’re sorry but keep it simple,” Sanderson said.
