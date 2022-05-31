AUBURN — A half-dozen local young men are preparing to set out on a journey halfway across America in two 1940s cars.
They make up two youth teams that will enter the Great Race, sponsored by the National Auto and Truck Museum and the Early Ford V-8 Museum, both of Auburn.
More than 100 race teams will leave Warwick, Rhode Island, on June 18 and travel on back roads through 10 states to arrive in Fargo, North Dakota, on June 26.
Every Wednesday night since last summer, the local teams’ six members have been working in the shop at the National Auto and Truck Museum to fine-tune their cars — a 1941 Ford and 1948 Ford, both provided by the Early Ford museum.
“We’re excited for the kids, and it’s a real time commitment on their part,” said Don Monesmith, president of the National Auto and Truck Museum. The young men and their support teams will be gone for two full weeks.
“It’s a huge honor to be able to run in a race like this. No one from Auburn has done it since the 1990s,” when Sid Meyer participated, Monesmith said.
“It’s not a race in the conventional sense,” Monesmith added. The event will test its competitors’ strategic thinking as much as their driving and mechanical skills.
Teams will learn each day’s route only 30 minutes before hitting the road. They must follow a set of detailed instructions, maintaining a prescribed speed to reach checkpoints at the exact time required.
Each team’s navigator needs to calculate the correct pace to make up lost time if traffic puts the car behind schedule.
“It’s mind-boggling how detailed it is for that navigator,” who cannot use a calculator, Monesmith said.
The driver must focus on a special, precise speedometer mounted on the dashboard as well as the road ahead, all while staying 5 mph under the posted speed limit.
“There’s a little bit of calculus involved that you’ll have to do instantaneously, because if you’re at a stop sign taking off, you’ve got to know the kinds of seconds that you gain or lose from coming to a stop or taking off,” said Gavin Swift of Auburn, navigator for one of the cars.
“It’s very scientific. There’s nothing simple about this race,” Swift added. It will help that he’s an accounting student at Trine University in Angola.
Swift will keep his eye on a large, dash-mounted clock like the ones used by many race teams. Craig Floyd of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, president of Auburn’s Early Ford museum, has taken charge of manufacturing the timepieces through a company he named for Auburn.
“The clocks are used by the racers because they are very accurate and tough,” Floyd said. “They are called Rextime rally clock by Auburn Rally Clocks. Rex Gardener was one of the original rally masters for the Great Race. The clocks are currently produced in South Dakota, but my plan is to move the entire thing to Auburn. All proceeds from the program are donated to the X Cup teams participating in the race.”
One of Auburn’s teams will compete in the X Cup division, where team members must be students, and teams must use at least two different navigators. The other team will race in the Rookie Class for new racers over the age of 21.
In addition to timekeeping puzzles, the local teams will face mechanical challenges from their 1940s-era cars. It took nearly a year to make their 1948 Ford roadworthy for the first time on May 11.
“This car has given us immense problems. Everything that we’ve done on it, it’s been a little bit of a brain-teaser,” said John McCollough of Auburn, who will drive the maroon 1948 Ford in the race.
“That car, they basically built it,” Monesmith said. The young men, all in their late teens or early twenties, installed a new differential, transmission, clutch, disc brakes and radiator — almost everything except the body and engine.
Monesmith describes the other race car, a black 1941 Ford, as “bullet-proof” in reliability. However, it did break down when the young men drove it in an Auburn parade last fall, giving them practice in problem-solving.
“You have to think through all the possibilities of what went wrong with that car, so they can fix it,” Monesmith said.
The teams cannot receive mechanical help while on the Great Race course each day, but a traveling support team from the Auburn museums can assist them overnight.
“Everything we can think of that can go wrong, we’ll take those parts along,” Monesmith said.
Like all of the local racers, Swift has spent several years in the youth program at the National Auto and Truck Museum, learning to repair and maintain the museum’s vintage cars.
The opportunity for the young men to enter the Great Race was offered last year by the Early Ford V-8 Museum. Its president, Floyd, drove in last year’s Great Race and will return this year in a 1953 Ford truck. His first race made him aware of its divisions for youth entrants.
“It gets young people interested in cars … and doing something that, hopefully, they’ll enjoy forever,” Floyd said.
Floyd met Monesmith at an Auburn cruise-in, and the two began talking about the Great Race.
“They said they have the cars, but they don’t have the racers to drive the cars,” Swift said about the Ford museum. “That’s where Don (Monesmith) stepped in and said we’ve got plenty of people here that would probably be willing to do it, and I was lucky enough to be one of those people.”
Auburn’s museums are the only sponsors with two youth teams, out of six in this year’s race. The two local museums have agreed to sponsor youth teams for the next five years.
“It’s just phenomenal how people want to help young people do things,” with donations to the race teams coming from complete strangers, Floyd said. “The way Auburn and this area has received it — it’s just been phenomenal. There are people coming out of the woodwork that are just thrilled at the fact that we’re getting young people to do something other than stare at phones.”
A father-daughter team of Hoosiers who won the Sportsman Division of the race last year, Jeff Hermanson of Culver and Kylie Hermanson of Fort Wayne, are coaching the local youth teams. Kylie teaches at Central Noble High School in Albion.
The Hermansons are “just giving them real-life feedback as to what it was like for us, especially our first year as rookies, like they’re going to be,” Kylie Hermanson said. Most important, she added, is “making sure the communication between the navigator and the driver is spot-on. … Communication is key throughout the entire event.”
The Hermansons met Floyd on last year’s Great Race, and he recruited them to help the youth teams.
“We were absolutely excited to do that … just like some mentors did for us when we were starting out,” Kylie Hermanson said.
“I think we’re going to have a fun nine days on the road — the communities that we’ll get to see, and the amount of people that we’ll get to meet and talk to about this,” Swift said. “From what I hear, it’s a big deal in every town we visit, and it’ll be cool to see what kind of receptions each town has.”
Teams will make a lunch stop each day at noon and stay overnight in cities along the way, with a local celebration and display of cars at each stop.
The race has visited Auburn three times — in 1993, 1994 and 2017 — but this time it will travel slightly to the north on its way to a lunch break at the Studebaker Museum in South Bend on June 22. An overnight stay is scheduled for June 21-22 in Perrysburg, Ohio, near Toledo.
“I’m looking forward to all the scenery,” McCollough said. “We’re going to be going through a lot of places … it’s going to be a lot of back roads and country roads. I think it’ll be really cool to experience it all.”
