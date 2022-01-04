AUBURN — With the new year in full swing, DeKalb County Central Communications dispatchers are being asked to be ready for their shift five minutes early.
Brian Humbarger, central communications director, asked the DeKalb County Commissioners for approval of the change during the Dec. 27 meeting.
Humbarger originally came to the board asking for an additional 10 to 15 minutes to allow dispatchers to sign-in to their systems before their shift. The extra time would allow for the dispatcher on duty to leave promptly at 6 a.m or 6 p.m. Dispatchers work a 12-hour shift 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The extra time will also give the dispatcher that is coming on duty time to be briefed from the person he or she is taken over for on the events of the past shift.
“I was always the one that was there a half hour early when I was a dispatcher, but we are in a different time now,” he said.
In making the change, Humbarger asked the commissioners to approve paying dispatchers for that extra five minutes to begin their day.
Humbarger told the commissioners he estimated the extra 15 minutes a day would cost his department between $13,000 and $15,000 a year. Shortening the time to five minutes would cut that cost dramatically.
In making the change, the commissioners are also looking at implementing new software which will allow the employees to keep track of their time online.
Commissioner Mike Watson suggested using the same software utilized by DeKalb County Community Corrections.
Watson and Commissioner Todd Sanderson approved the extra five minutes of pay a day.
