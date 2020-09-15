AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 of DeKalb County residents.
They raise the county’s total to 431 cases since March and 80 so far in September. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
Monday’s new patients are ages 1, 23, 27, 34 and 48, all recovering at their homes, and a 74-year-old who is hospitalized, a news release said.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 44 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 15 admitted to intensive-care units.
DeKalb County has reported 12 deaths from COVID-19.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
