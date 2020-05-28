AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident, raising the total to 34.
The latest case involves a 91-year-old man who is currently has no symptoms, a news release said. The man is the eldest of DeKalb County’s COVID-19 patients to date, surpassing a 79-year-old man whose diagnosis was reported Wednesday.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the Health Department advised in the news release. “Please wear a face covering while in public settings.”
The new case marks the eighth for DeKalb County in the past six days, following a weeklong stretch with no new cases. DeKalb continues to have by far the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
On a per-capita basis, Thursday’s state report showed DeKalb County with the eighth-lowest rate of cases among Indiana’s 92 counties, with 7.6 cases per 10,000 residents. The state report did not include DeKalb’s latest case, but it would not have changed the ranking.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 32 of its 34 virus patients. The average age of those 32 patients is 43 years. Only six are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 11 to 91. Only four of the 33 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has recorded only one death from a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
State cases increase
After being warned by the state health commissioner that a short-term drop in new cases was likely attributable to a slowdown in reporting over the Memorial Day weekend, new COVID-19 cases statewide shot back up to more typical numbers Thursday.
After three days of new case counts under 400, Indiana recorded 631 new cases as of Thursday's noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health. That was a little above the average for May.
New deaths also returned to more typical daily numbers, with 36 COVID-19 fatalities recorded on Thursday.
Testing numbers also rebounded to high levels, to a second-best-ever total of just over 6,900 samples processed.
The jump in cases also affected local counties, with Noble County's case count increasing 12 from the day prior. That increase put Noble County over 200 cases to date, at 204.
LaGrange County also saw an increase of six cases to 68 total, while Steuben County only went up one to 81 and DeKalb County rose by one to 34, with a new case reported too late for the state’s update.
Noble County had its third long-term care facility report a case of COVID-19 this week, with one patient who tested positive in Albion's North Ridge Village. As of Wednesday, no other cases had been identified in that facility, but further testing was taking place this week.
Outbreaks at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville have accounted for much, but not all, of the county's COVID-19 activity over the last several weeks.
No new deaths were reported around the area. Noble County remains at 21 deaths, while LaGrange and Steuben counties have two and DeKalb County has had one death.
Elsewhere around the region, Allen County has had 1,353 cases total, followed by Elkhart County at 1,070. Kosciusko County has recorded 97 cases overall and Whitley County has had 41.
Indiana is approaching 2,000 deaths overall, sitting Thursday at 1,907.
