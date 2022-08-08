AUBURN — The arts were alive in downtown Auburn Friday night, as half a dozen plein air artists demonstrated their talents during First Friday festivities.
Under hot and humid conditions, artists painted the scenes of downtown using a variety of mediums, mainly watercolor though due to the hot and humid conditions.
Standing on the corner of West 6th Street and North Jackson Street, Jody Prokupek battled the bright sun as she painted a landscape portrait of Cranberry Cottage Cafe and Tea Room.
Prokupek, who took up the plein air painting hobby some seven years ago, said she enjoys the freedom you have when painting outdoors.
She said painting in plein air allows you to see the natural colors of a scene that you would see while painting from a photo.
She said one of the challenges is the changing shadows, which continued to affect her final product as the sun set in the west as she was painting.
Just down the block from Prokupek was another local artist, Shellie Bellinger, who was painting a scene of the front of the Atrium MarketPlace on 6th Street.
Although she is new to the plein air painting method, Bellinger said she enjoys it. When she is working in the studio, she focuses on fluid art pieces — which are more abstract — using alcohol inks.
Bellinger, whose work is featured in the Atrium MartketPlace gallery along with Prokupek, teaches art classes during local session.
Rebecca Justice Schaab, owner of Heirloom Fine Arts Gallery, was painting a street scene in front of her gallery on north Main Street.
She said there is nothing like painting in the open air. Her piece focused more on the streetscape and what was taking place in front of her. Schaab was adding individuals into her piece to give it a “human” aspect.
“I enjoy figures because it humanizes the location you are at,” she said.
Schaab said she has a piece at the top of the stairs at the Auburn Steak House, which people mistake all the time for local individuals. She said although there are individuals in the piece, none of them are modeled after actual residents.
Tucked away across town, Scott Nielsen of Bryan, Ohio sat outside of 9th Street Brew painting a picture of the cannon that sits on the southwest corner of the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn.
Nielsen, who paints alongside his wife, Kathy, said he is new to plein air painting, but would like to do more of it. The Nielsens have works of art at Expressions Gallery.
“This is a fun event,” he said.
While painting the monument dedicated to veterans who served from DeKalb County, he said the image makes you stop think and contemplate.
“It allows you to take in the atmosphere,” he said of the location each artist decided to paint.
The evening also featured sidewalk chalk artists and live entertainment including Becky Hull, the DeKalb County Community Orchestra and actors from Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater performing street theater.
The Sept. 2 First Friday event will coincide with the downtown cruise-in during the ACD Festival. The event will also feature Sundaes on Friday, sponsored by 1st Source Bank. The ice cream social will be from 5-8 p.m. near the corner of Main and 7th streets. Ice cream will be $2 a scoop.
First Friday events are sponsored by Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association.
