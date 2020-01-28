FORT WAYNE — The American Red Cross Indiana Region, Northeast Chapter, will offer a “Zero to Hero” free weekend training program for new and existing volunteers Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16. from 1-6 p.m.
The training will prepare volunteers to be Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) members.
The training will take place at the chapter office, 1212 E. California Road, Fort Wayne. Lunch will be provided on Saturday and snacks will be provided on Sunday. There will be breaks throughout the program.
DAT members respond to community crises such as home fires or natural disasters. They assist and guide the victims and provide them with resources for recovery. The content of the training course, which includes both instructor- and video-led courses, usually is covered in a six-week period, but the Red Cross has created a fast-track program so more volunteers can be certified and ready to respond to communities in need. Participants can register at the event as new volunteers and receive basic skills training to respond to local disasters, such as fires.
No prior registration is necessary.
