AUBURN — As the DeKalb County Addictions Treatment Court marked its one-year anniversary this week, DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller said the program has moved forward even better than he would have hoped.
The court’s first session took place July 21, 2021, with Squiller presiding. The court meets every Wednesday and this past week, conducted a brief ceremony marking the one-year milestone.
Addictions Treatment Court — or drug court as it is more commonly known — is the third specialty court program operating in DeKalb County courts, joining Veterans Treatment Court and Family Restoration Court, over which DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm presides.
Squiller said drug court typically focuses on non-violent, addiction-related crimes and normally participants enter through a plea agreement.
“What we’re really looking for are people who are high risk to commit new offenses and people that need a lot of services — so the kind of people for whom regular probation wouldn’t be enough. It’s kind of a last-chance program. It’s very intensive with supervision and treatment,” Squiller explained.
“One of the advantages of the program is that, at least initially, they are in court every week. They come in less frequently as they progress through the program, and so it allows us to respond very quickly if somebody is having issues or showing signs that there may be some adjustment need in their treatment and/or they need to have a sanction.”
Squiller said the program has five phases.
In phase one, the main focus is getting people stabilized, Squiller said.
“Typically, when somebody comes into our program, they’re very unstable. Oftentimes they’re still using at that point and so they’re usually placed in a halfway house and given very frequent drug screens — try to get them sober. Once they’re stabilized and have been in the program for several weeks, then they can progress into the second phase where they only come to court every other week. The focus in phase two is really getting them engaged more in their treatment,” Squiller said.
Treatment is individualized, based on what each participant needs.
“They have an assessment at the beginning that tells the court initially what they need. It’s almost always some kind of substance abuse treatment,” Squiller said.
“Oftentimes individual treatments deal with any mental health issues that they have. And so the goal is to deal with any issues that they have, remove barriers that would stop them from otherwise being successful.”
This could be helping to ensure they have a valid driver’s license and a good job, he added.
“You work on all those things as they go through the program so that hopefully, they’ll have enough tools in place they can be successful without us,” Squiller said.
In phase three, participants continue to come to court less frequently — every third week — and the main focus in phase three is building what is known as a pro-social network.
“Kind of replacing the people that were in their lives that were unhealthy for them with people that are healthy for them,” Squiller explained.
Squiller described phases four and five as “more maintenance phases, where we’re trying to get them to the point where they can be successful with less and less supervision and involvement from probation, treatment and the court, so that when they’re out they have a higher likelihood of being successful and hopefully preventing them from relapsing.”
A multi-disciplinary drug court team meets weekly to discuss the participants as they progress through the program and recommend adjustments to their treatment plan as necessary.
The team consists of a public defender, a prosecutor, representatives of treatment providers, probation officers and police officers. Two members of the community — Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and Tammy Fink also serve on the team, helping to connect participants with services in the community. Fink also is there on behalf of the Monarch DeKalb Foundation, a non-profit organization that has been set up to support the treatment courts, Squiller said.
What began a year ago with just one person participating in the program now has grown to accommodate about 18 participants. Squiller said the program’s capacity probably is 25.
He said it will take an individual between 18 months and three years to complete the requirements of the program and graduate.
While moving through the program is partially based on time, participants also have to earn their way into the next phases based on their performance and meeting certain criteria, Squiller said.
In most situations, successful completion of the program will result in the dismissal of criminal charges that brought a person to the court to begin with. In some cases, individuals may still have a conviction, but the sentence would be considered served, he added.
“I would have to say it’s gone better than I would have hoped,” Squiller said of the program.
He credited the strength of the drug court team “which has been incredible,” as well as the level of community support the program has received.
“Oftentimes, the changes that you see in people are obvious to the naked eye, where a person came in and their eyes were sunken, their skin was ashen and they just looked defeated … and then you see them, as they progress through the program. They’re standing up straighter, their eyes are clear, and they just visually appear to be healthier, happier people,” he said of some of the successes he has seen.
“But you can also see that there are people who haven’t been sober for more than three months in their whole adult lives, and they’re starting to realize what kind of life they can actually have without these drugs and alcohol that they’ve gotten so hooked on. And you really start to see hope in their lives, sometimes for the first time, and it’s incredible to see it — seeing people start to build their lives up and reach the potential that they have.
“I think what we’ve seen so far has shown that it’s been very successful and I think it will continue to be very successful.”
During Wednesday’s brief ceremony, Ley commended Squiller for his foresight in bringing the program to the county.
“There’s noting better than programs that can help our citizens,” Ley said.
“Consider yourself blessed to be a part of this program,” he told the participants.
DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Erik Weber also recognized Squiller for “thinking about ways to work outside the box and make all the lives of those people better than when they walked through this door.”
Weber also commended members of Squiller’s family for supporting Squiller in the endeavor. Fink presented flowers to Squiller’s wife and two children.
“I’m very proud to be part of this program,” Squiller said.
“I think we have an exceptional team. I consider it to be our program, not my program. We are pulling very much in the same direction.”
As one participant stood before Squiller Wednesday for her weekly update and report, Squiller had words of encouragement and advice.
“It’s progress, not perfection,” he told her.
“The way we grade you is, ‘Are you making progress?’ Time will tell, but I think you are.”
