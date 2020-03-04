The United Way of DeKalb County’s 2020 Day of Caring will be held on Friday, June 26, the organization announced.
Project and volunteer applications are available and will be due to the United Way office by May 8.
The goal of this event is to connect homeowners and nonprofits in need with enthusiastic volunteers who are ready to help complete projects for the overall benefit of an improved community.
Last year, with the help of its sponsors, the event brought together 622 volunteers to complete 70 projects for homeowners and nonprofit agencies. “Each year this event grows to touch more people and impact more lives, and this year will be no exception!” the United Way said in a news release.
The United Way of DeKalb County is seeking hard-working volunteers to complete Day of Caring service projects for agencies and homeowners this year. United Way of DeKalb County is accepting project applications in Auburn, Ashley, St. Joe, Butler, Garrett, Spencerville, and Waterloo.
Projects that do not require a specific skill set to complete can include, but not be limited to, interior and exterior painting, trimming bushes, weeding flower beds, staining handicap-access ramps, organizing rummage sale items and cleaning gutters. Projects that require specific skills can include replacing carpets, building sheds or ramps and doing minor home repairs.
Day of Caring sponsorship opportunities also are now available and due at the United Way office by May 8. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $2,500, with varying benefits offered at each level.
Anyone who has questions regarding a potential project, volunteer need or sponsorship opportunities may contact Resource Development Coordinator, Allie Campbell at 927-0995 or send email to her at allie@unitedwaydekalb.org.
All applications may be found on United Way’s website at unitedwaydekalb.org/dayofcaring or by visiting the United Way office at 208 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
