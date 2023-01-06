INDIANAPOLIS — Ana Boman, Spanish language lecturer at Trine University, was recently inducted into the Spanish Professors’ Honorary Society within the Indiana chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.
This honor was awarded at the annual assembly of AATSP-Indiana during the Indiana Foreign Language Teachers Association conference on Nov. 5.
“I am truly honored by this special academic recognition,” Boman said. “I would like to thank Dr. Earl Brooks, Dr. John Shannon and Dr. Sarah Franzen for giving me the opportunity to be a team member at our esteemed institution for 12 years and to provide Spanish language instruction to students from all fields of study.”
To be eligible for induction to the honorary society, an educator must be a member of the state and national AATSP for at least the past three years prior to induction, have taught Spanish at least 10 years, be a current member of the Indiana AATSP and IFLTA and have attended national, regional or local foreign language conferences.
In addition, they must either have made a presentation at a foreign language conference or otherwise demonstrated professional growth at the local regional level, served as an officer or committee member of a foreign language organization at the local or regional level, or published supplementary educational materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.