AUBURN — Funding for a rear access to the new Astral at Auburn senior-living complex was approved Tuesday by the Auburn Redevelopment Commission.
The commission authorized spending up to $800,000 for a bridge over the Peckhart Ditch and an extension of Lenora Lane, which begins at the new Holiday Inn Express hotel to the east of Astral at Auburn.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell said the estimated cost of the project is approximately $700,000.
He told the commission that plans call for a “nice, safe bridge” that will be 40 feet wide, with sidewalks on both sides.
The Redevelopment Commission oversees spending of Auburn’s tax-increment financing funds, which capture property taxes on new development in designated areas of the city.
Astral at Auburn is a new senior-living complex on S.R. 8 at the west edge of Auburn.
