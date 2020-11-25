WATERLOO — “It’s time for a refresh.”
That’s how DeKalb Middle School Principal Matt Vince evaluates the need for improvements that are listed as high priority in a school facility needs assessment.
The school district highlighted what have been determined to be priority needs of its facilities during a Facility Needs Tour Saturday.
The district recently completed a facilities needs assessment, which is available to the public on the district’s website, dekalbcentral.net.
Superintendent Steve Teders said majority of those needs exist on the district’ 6-12 campus on C.R. 427, including outdoor and indoor facilities.
The 64-page assessment, conducted by Barton Coe Vilamaa Architects and Engineers and EMCOR Construction Services, includes a list of project descriptions that were ranked as being of high, medium and low priority, along with rough budget estimates.
DeKalb Middle School
At the middle school, projects listed as high priority include: vinyl wall covering and flooring replacement; renovating and repurposing art rooms; upgrades to science casework; cafeteria upgrades; excavation of piping in science rooms and floor restoration; a fire alarm systems upgrade; and building exterior and structural steel repairs.
The rough budget for high-priority projects totals $1.95 million. Medium-priority projects, which include architectural items and building and roof repairs and upgrades, have a rough budget of $12.06 million. Low-priority projects have a rough budget of $150,000, for a total rough budget of $14.16 million.
Vince noted that most of the middle school was built in 1973. An addition in the northeast corner of the building was constructed in 2001, and some indoor renovations were carried out in 2015.
“But that impacted about 35% of our classrooms, leaving approximately 65% of our classrooms untouched in really, in many ways, where they were from 1973,” Vince said of the 2015 renovations.
Vince said the media center, cafeteria and offices also feature the original 1973 design.
“So I’d strongly advocate for a refresh on our finishings … it’s time for a facelift at the middle school,” Vince added.
“We literally have wallpaper peeling off the walls. It’s dark. It’s dirty. It’s dingy. It’s 1973 finishings. We have laminate coming off of our doors, rust, our lockers are rusty and falling apart, and in some places, actually we have to move kids’ lockers … it’s just years of use. It is time.
“I think our maintenance team, our custodial teams, do a great job keeping it as nice as we can and maintaining things as best they can but ... we have over 800 students walking our halls, almost 100 staff members. In just any building, whether it’s a home, a building, a store, with that kind of traffic daily, you’re going to get some wear and tear,” Vince added.
Vince said one of the most common things he hears from parents who were graduates of DeKalb Central and now have children at the school is, “Wow! This place hasn’t changed a bit since I went here.”
“I think freshening things up, cleaning things up, brightening things up, giving our school a more modern look will improve the look and feel of our building and show our community and students we care about education. It’s important, not just what the teachers are having the kids do, but the environment you are in makes a difference .. . It’s time for a refresh,” Vince said.
“I think we all know how we feel when we can go out on a bright sunny day … Cloudy days we don’t feel real good. Our building, when you walk through our halls … it’s a very dark building. It’s old, it’s dirty, it’s dingy. It gives you the feeling of walking through a cloudy day all day long .. and that certainly impacts our staff and our kids.”
Of the outdoor projects at the 6-12 campus, Vince said, “I think what’s important for folks to remember is that we share our campus with the high school. So our outdoor facilities, whether we’re talking about the track, the tennis courts, soccer fields, the football field, the cross-country course, the middle school students and our athletes use those same facilities, so they do get a lot more wear and tear than if it were just a middle school that was standing on its own.
“Although sharing these facilities puts more wear and tear on them, the benefit of a shared facility is that our school community gets much more bang for the buck, as any investment in our outdoor facilities will benefit significantly more students.
“So any improvements that are made are shared with a lot of students. It’s not just the high school. It’s not just the middle school. It’s both,” Vince added.
For those who were unable to attend Saturday’s tour — which was attended by only five members of the public — a video version will be made available soon, the school district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.