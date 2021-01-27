AUBURN — Neighboring homeowners who want to buy a piece of Don Lash Park have been mowing and maintaining that section for some 25 years, one of those residents said Tuesday.
“This land has truly been maintained” by the neighbors, Laura Smart told the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board. “Let us take that land over, and we will be more than happy to continue to maintain it. … We are the ones taking care of it.”
Four of her neighbors who live on Portage Pass in northeast Auburn joined Smart at the park board’s meeting in Rieke Park Lodge.
“One of the problems we have is … woodchucks and all kinds of things in our backyard when the grass would get a foot deep,” said Jerry Akey. Another neighbor said snakes can be a problem.
A group of six neighboring families are proposing to buy approximately three-fourths of an acre in a clearing behind their homes on the east side of the 14-acre park, which is mostly wooded. No purchase price has been discussed publicly.
However, seven other local residents attending Tuesday’s meeting spoke against selling any park land, and Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars said he has received 10 emails opposing the sale.
Park board members made no decisions Tuesday about the neighbors’ proposal to buy the land, and they gave no indication of when they might decide.
Any sale is a long way off, City Attorney W. Erik Weber told an audience of 13 citizens at the meeting and several who were listening on a telephone link.
Weber said two state laws govern the sale of land by a city, with differing procedures. He said any sale would be an open process with a chance for public comment. He dismissed any notion that city officials already have made a decision.
“I object to this for several reasons,” Auburn resident Dan Braun told the board during a 30-minute discussion.
“I question whether we really want that land to be kept mowed,” Braun said about the clearing behind the neighbors’ homes, suggesting it should revert to a natural state.
“I’m opposed to this because you never get it back,” Braun said about the park land. He added that selling it would be “an insult to the original donor to say, ‘We don’t want your gift anymore,’” and an insult to Don Lash, the Olympian distance runner for whom the park is named.
Smart told the park board that the public does not use the section of the park the neighbors want to buy.
“It is just a bare field of land … nobody really utilizes it” for games or picnics, Smart said.
Braun countered that as visitor to the park, if he sees a well-kept yard, “I’m going to assume that that’s not the park’s property, therefore I’m not going to use it.”
Connie Fullerton said that on visits to the park with her grandson, “We’ve gone to the edge, and we assumed we were trespassing because … it looks like it belongs to homeowners. People who use the park don’t think that’s part of the park.”
“I’m wondering why the city hasn’t taken care of it for 25 years,” Auburn resident Lindsay Brown asked the board.
Ditmars said for the last three years, “It has been mowed pretty much by the property owners,” who often mow it before park crews can do so.
Former Park Board member Janet Canino, whose term ended Dec. 31, said the land was donated with an instruction that it should remain in its natural state unless the city develops it.
“It’s making people question why would they donate land to the city, and we’re just going to turn around and sell it,” Canino added.
City Councilman Mike Walter also pointed to the donor’s wishes. “I don’t think that means that it’s supposed to be mowed extensively,” he said.
The park consists of four land tracts, mostly donated by the late John Smith of Auburn, who also donated Smith Acres Park. However, the land the neighbors want to buy was given by Biggs Inc., developer of the homes near the park.
“The park department’s fallen down on the job” if neighbors have to maintain the land, Walter added.
When Park Board President Tadd Boman said Walter had reached his time limit for remarks, Walter concluded, “I will make sure that this is discussed later on.”
Suzanne Davis suggested postponing any decisions until the city completes its new master plan for parks. Public discussions of the park plan are set to begin Feb. 11 and 12.
“We really appreciate all opinions on both sides” of the Lash Park discussion, Boman concluded. In contrast to the land behind the Lash Park neighbors, Boman said, hundreds of acres of parks in Auburn are maintained in excellent fashion.
Monday was the first park board meeting for Logan Zuber, who was appointed two weeks ago by Mayor Mike Ley. Zuber introduced himself as a graduate of DeKalb High School and Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, where he earned a degree in environmental policy.
In more routine parks business, Ditmars reported on progress in leveling the floor at the Eckhart Park pavilion. The board voted to buy a John Deere Gator utility vehicle for $19,552.
Ditmars said rental income for Rieke Park Lodge brought in $22,793 in 2019, but that declined to $11,744 during the pandemic year of 2020.
Parks program director Erin Ray said both virtual and in-person programs are planned for the parks in 2021. New guidebooks have been published, and digital copies may be downloaded at ci.auburn.in.us/parks-recreation.
The next park board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in Rieke Park Lodge, 1600 N. Indiana Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.