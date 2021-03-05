SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club is assembling Easter cookie decorating kits, which will be sold for $25 apiece. T
Each kit includes 12 homemade cut-out cookies, homemade icing tubes and sprinkles.
The deadline for orders is March 26. To place an order, call Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.