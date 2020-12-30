AUBURN — When Auburn attorney Adam Squiller assumes his position on the bench as judge of DeKalb Superior Court I in 2021, one of his goals will be to create a drug court.
Squiller will take over as judge upon the retirement of Judge Kevin Wallace, who has served on the bench since 1989.
“I do want to start a drug treatment court,” Squiller said. “I’m hoping to have that up and running sometime this summer, because I’ll have a lot to focus on initially, and it’s going to take some time to get that up and running. There are some trainings that are available that I hope to do and to have the rest of the team do to get us ready.”
Squiller explained drug treatment courts fall under the general umbrella of problem-solving courts. DeKalb County currently has two problem-solving courts — Veterans Court and Family Restoration Court — that are presided over by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm.
“The basic concept is that for people that have crimes that are based on addictions, it’s a way to provide a personalized treatment program for each person and to have them back in court frequently to interact with the court and to keep track of where they are,” Squiller said of the drug court model.
“The court has the ability to adjust things, with either sanctioning bad behavior or rewarding good behavior, with either incentives or giving people more latitude. But eventually, if they successfully complete the program that typically takes somewhere between a year-and-a-half and three years, then they get some much better outcome on the case, whether that is a dismissal or a reduction in the conviction or not having to serve any time that they might otherwise have to serve.
“But then if they don’t successfully complete and they get kicked out of the program for whatever reason, then they get sentenced either as they would agree in a plea agreement or as they would with just a conviction for that case,” Squiller said.
Squiller has been part of the DeKalb County Veterans Court team almost since the program’s inception.
“We’ve had a significant number of participants go through the program. It’s been very rewarding, because you can literally see people change in front of you. There’s no doubt in my mind that we have changed people’s lives, maybe even saved people’s lives,” Squiller said.
“I would have to say that Veterans Court has been very successful, and seeing the success of Veterans Court has reinforced my belief that a program like drug court would be very successful here and is very much needed here.”
One of the important steps in establishing a drug court program will be to assemble a team, Squiller said. The team will be made up of representatives from the prosecutor’s office, the public defender’s office, law enforcement, probation and treatment providers. Team members will collaborate to come up with a program that works for each participant and review each case on a regular basis, Squiller explained. He expects drug court will take place every week.
“As people progress through the program, initially they’ll have to come every week. Then when they advance phases, eventually it might be every other week and then once a month. So that’s a way to decrease people’s monitoring and sort of reward them for good behavior as they progress through the program,” Squiller said.
As he assumes the judgeship, Squiller also will face challenges placed on court proceedings by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Of course it’s necessary to balance trying to get court business done and keep things moving and hear people’s cases along with trying to keep everybody safe and not endanger people any more than is absolutely necessary,” Squiller said.
“It’s been difficult to get cases done in courts generally, so there’s somewhat of a backlog now. Having trials canceled is totally appropriate, in my opinion. It is going to make it more difficult to get things done. There’s certainly going to be a backlog that we’re probably going to be dealing with for at least all of 2021, and so that’s something that is going to have to be accounted for,” Squiller said.
“And along the same track with that is the Indiana Supreme Court is strongly encouraging trial courts to do as much as possible remotely. We’ve been doing a fair amount of video hearings here in our courts, and that’s something I’m going to want to take a look at in criminal court when we get started the first of the year.”
Squiller completed his undergraduate degree from Purdue University in 1998 and his law degree from DePaul University in 2001. Upon becoming an attorney, Squiller practiced law in the Chicago area for four years. In 2005, he relocated to DeKalb County with his wife and children to practice law with his father-in-law, Hugh Taylor.
In 2008, Squiller founded the partnership of Squiller and Hardy, which eventually became Squiller and Hamilton LLP, with its office in downtown Auburn. He also has served as a part-time public defender in DeKalb County.
Squiller said serving as judge is not something to which he always has aspired.
“But it’s something that more recently I’ve become interested in. As I’ve seen some of these programs like drug court be successful, and feel like it’s something we needed here, and it wasn’t clear to me it was going to happen unless I ran ... I felt like the best way to make it happen was to do it myself,” Squiller said.
“In becoming Judge of DeKalb Superior Court I, I have big shoes to fill. Judge Kevin Wallace has been a respected part of our legal community for the past 30 years. I greatly appreciate his service to the people of DeKalb County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.