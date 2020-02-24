AUBURN — A chain-reaction crash damaged six vehicles Friday at 8:29 p.m. on 7th Street (S.R. 8) at Touring Drive, the Auburn Police Department said.
Police blamed the crash on distracted driving and estimated total damage of $50,000 to $100,000.
The crash began when a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Joshua J. Deetz, 19, of Wolcottville collided with the rear of a 2015 Acura RDX driven by Runyawan Tunsakul, 41, of Auburn.
Tunsakul was treated at the scene for a contusion or bruise to her head, police said.
The Deetz and Tunsakel vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
The first impact pushed Tunsakel’s vehicle into the rear of a 2015 Kia Soul driven by Eliana Days, 17, of Corunna. It hit the rear of a 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by Josie Pranger, 16, of Corunna.
Josie Pranger’s vehicle was pushed into the rear of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Alexandra K. Pranger, 17, of Corunna. The Silverado then hit a 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Leah M. Pranger, 18, of Corunna.
All vehicles except Deetz’s were stopped at the time of the collisions, police said.
