Local police officers make two arrests
AUBURN — Local police made two arrests July 13, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Zachary Jervis, 24, of the 600 block of Savannah Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. July 13 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Adam Irwin, 29, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. July 13 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
