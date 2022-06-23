AUBURN — A more user friendly website is in the works for residents of Auburn looking to find information on the city’s website.
The Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety approved a contract with CivicPlus to redesign the city’s website during Thursday’s meeting for an initial cost of $14,506.
Brandy Coburn, executive assistant, said one of the features of the new site is its ability to allow residents to sign up for text and email notifications. The notifications will inform residents if there is a delay in trash service, when their bill is due and much more.
“It is time to update our website and make some improvements,” said Mayor Mike Ley.
He went on to say the functionality of the site will be greatly improved. It will also have a section to promote local events around the community along with links to other businesses and organizations within the city and county.
“I am pretty excited about it. It is a huge cost savings,” said board member Danny McAfee.
The second year of the contract, the city will pay $5,560 for the site with a 5% increase for each additional year.
The website is expected to be operational yet this year.
The roof at city hall will also be getting some much needed repairs in the coming year as the board approved a contract with MartinRiley Architects to perform design work for the repairs.
Ley said a recent inspection of the roof showed three areas that were in desperate need of repair as leaks are affecting the inside of the building. There are two other locations that are a cause for concern.
Looking at the project, Ley said it is probably best to replace the whole roof on the building to protect the structure for the future.
A crew from Auburn Electric traveled to Washington located in the southern part of the state on Friday to help with line repairs after storms ravaged the area. They joined a crew from Garrett on the trip. Crews from the two cities spent the weekend in Washington helping to restore power to the community.
After months of searching the city, has hired a GIS administrator to fill an open position. Tika Adhikari started his position on Monday.
He comes to the city with a vast amount of education and training in his field. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Nepal and master’s degree in remote sensing and geographic information systems in Thailand prior to moving to the United States to become a citizen.
He earned a second master’s degree in forestry and natural resources with an emphasis on spatial support decision system from Purdue University and he earned a third master’s degree in computer science from Indiana University and Purdue University.
He also has a Ph.D. in geography from the University of Iowa.
His work experience ranges from university research for agriculture system analysis and mapping, to working with municipalities to capture, track, maintain, city utilities using mobile devices and field apps that city departments can use to bring efficiency in their routine works.
