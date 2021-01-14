AUBURN — An anonymous donor is giving $50,000 to Auburn’s new sidewalk replacement program, Mayor Mike Ley said Thursday.
“His intention is for it to be there for people who cannot afford to put the sidewalks in themselves,” Ley told the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety.
“I’m going to issue that to the community as a challenge to match that gift dollar for dollar,” Ley said at the meeting in City Hall.
The mayor said a local business owner came to him last month and asked how he could help Auburn citizens. He said the man proposed a donation to the sidewalk program, which began last fall with a goal of making the city a safer place to walk.
“I said, ‘absolutely!’” in response the the offer, Ley said.
The donor’s offer came just as Ley was preparing to solicit donations to a fund for people who are unable to afford new sidewalks, he said.
“We’re just very, very excited and pleased” by the gift, Ley said. The city now will begin developing standards for people to qualify for sidewalk grants.
The city’s new program replaced sidewalks at a discount for 21 homeowners in only two months of operation this fall. It ended the year with a waiting list for 2021.
At Ley’s urging, the city council last year agreed to hire two city employees to install sidewalks with essentially no charge for labor. The price of $12 per lineal foot of concrete approximately covers the cost of materials.
City officials say the $12 price represents a savings of up to 75%. On Thursday, Street Department Superintendent Bill Brandon recommended continuing that price for 2021, and the Board of Works agreed.
Board member Herb Horrom called the sidewalk program “a phenomenal project,” adding, “I think pricing has an awful lot to do with it.”
Reacting to the $50,000 donation, city attorney W. Erik Weber said, “That shows the value of the city putting in some effort to improve the sidewalks. I think next spring we’re going to see an explosion of sidewalks.”
“We just see the sidewalk program growing and growing in terms of how many sidewalks get installed each year,” Ley said.
In the city’s previous sidewalk program, city crews removed old concrete for free, but property owners paid for installation of new walks. City officials estimate that saved approximately 25% for homeowners. The program replaced only 75 sidewalks over the past 15-18 years combined, Ley said last year in proposing a more generous plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.