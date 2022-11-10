AUBURN — A wheel tax in DeKalb County could be a topic of discussion for the DeKalb County Council after Council President Rick Ring shared information at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“Initial conversations started because of the amount of unpaved gravel roads that we have in the county,” said Ring.
He provided council members with a list of how many of those roads are in each township.
“It’s actually the east side of the county … that has the most gravel roads, Stafford Township being number one,” Ring said.
“57.66% of their roads are stone ... Newville is 53.5% Wilmington is 51.6. Troy Township is 51.3 and Franklin is 49.5 and Concord is 46.7%.”
Ring said 39.9% of roads in DeKalb County are gravel, “so that’s issue number one,” he said.
“Issue number two comes from our current fiscal plan. If you look at the fiscal plan … you will see that in the year 2025, our highway department is under water. Funding for the highway department is coming through gas tax that is collected through the state and brought back to us.”
“At that point, and there are a number of factors as to why this is going down, the primary one being that that dollar amount is not increasing to us as fast as our employees and our costs are increasing. With the money coming through the gas tax, as we go to electric vehicles and everything else, that also reduces the amount of funding that the highway department gets, so that is something that we need to address,” Ring added.
Ring said it is not something that has to be addressed this year.
“But we need to be prepared for 2025. So during the year of 2023, we want to take a look at this seriously as to what our options are … And I am not suggesting that we implement a wheel tax. I am just suggesting that we see that we’re under water. We need to look and see what we can do. We can reduce expenses, we can reduce costs, or we could do a wheel tax.”
Ring provided council members with additional information on wheel tax options in the form of a vehicle wheel tax analysis provided by the county’s financial consultant.
“Know that if we do a wheel tax, a couple of things. There are two different groups here. Passenger cars is one group and commercial vehicles, buses, large things, is a whole different group. You cannot do one without doing the other. You have to do both,” Ring explained.
Ring said whatever funds would be generated by a wheel tax would be shared with local cities and towns.
If a wheel tax is to be implemented, the deadline for 2024 is Sept. 1, 2023, Ring said. If a tax was not to be implemented until 2025, the deadline would be Sept. 1, 2024, he explained.
Ring said 62 counties in Indiana have a wheel tax. DeKalb County is the only one in the four-county area that does not have a wheel tax, he added.
DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson noted the commissioners have approved a road use agreement for companies proposing to build solar projects in the county.
“At a minimum, that road use agreement would require that any roads used for the construction phase of a solar project, if they’re currently gravel, they’d have to be chip and sealed, maybe depending on the road, maybe asphalt, and any asphalt road would have to be repaired and resurfaced,” Watson explained. The repairs would be at the expense of the companies, not the county, Watson pointed out.
“Given that most of the interest in solar is in the east side of the county, we anticipate that it would take care of a number of gravel roads in the east side, so a wheel tax would sort of complement that from a maintenance standpoint being able to maintain that road.”
Ring emphasized that none of the consideration of a wheel tax is based on anything to do with the project to construct a new county highway garage.
“If we were to pass a wheel tax, it must go, by state law, directly into the roads,” Ring added.
“But again, we’ll be talking about this over the course of the next nine months and sometime between now and September 1, we’ll have to decide, ‘Do we want it for the next year?’ Or do we say ‘no?’ Then it’s going to come up again the following year. Again, we’ll have time to deal with it and talk to people about it and consider it.”
“We need to be thinking ahead,” Ring said.
“We need to be thinking about what are we going to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.