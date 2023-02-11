Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Merit Board, closed executive session, DeKalb County Jail break room, 215 E. 8th St., Auburn, to conduct applicant review/interviews.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, to discuss upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning. A closed executive session will take place immediately following the work session to discuss personnel.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.