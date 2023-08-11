Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests from Aug. 9-10, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Nicholas Coburn, 37, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Aug. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging auto theft, a Level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shane Fike, 44, of the 200 block of East Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 9 by Hamilton Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Martinez Stevenson, 30, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Aug. 10 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.