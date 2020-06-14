AUBURN — A latecomer to both writing and running, Greg Vick of Auburn has combined those passions in his second book, “Running with God.”
Vick, 70, published his first book, “Mastering the Moments,” two years ago. It tells the story of his journey to become a tai chi teacher, known as a sifu.
His introduction to running came more painfully than to writing. “Running with God” describes Vick’s first organized race, the challenging Peachtree 10K in Atlanta on July 4, 2006.
Peachtree’s vaunted combination of “heat, hills and humidity” proved too challenging for the novice northern runner, Vick made his chances even worse by running in the wrong shoes, his heavy basketball sneakers, and the wrong clothing, cotton togs that held moisture instead of wicking it away.
Overconfident, he skipped taking fluids at some of the water stations along the race course.
As he neared the end, Vick found himself too weary to dodge a runner who stopped in front of him. He crashed to the pavement. His brother and another runner carried him across the finish line, and rescuers rushed him to a 70-minute stay in a medical tent.
ˆI think my brother thought I was dying. That’s how bad it looked,” Vick recalled in an interview.
Some runners might have said they were through with racing. Vick reacted differently.
“I needed to include God as part of my running. … Every run since then, there’s been some reference to God,” he said.
“I run with God throughout my days, too,” he added.
“When I am challenged, I feel the presence of God is with me. He’s given me these to help me out,” he said about obstacles.
Vick now has run the Peachtree 10K six times and is looking forward to his seventh race, which this year has been postponed from July 4 to Thanksgiving. He runs around a half-dozen races each year, and he has completed a marathon and half-marathon.
After the 2019 Atlanta race, he said. “The next time I went out running, all these ideas kept coming in my mind. I couldn’t wait to finish my runs and get home and start writing.”
Vick kept writing steadily, the way he runs, until he reached 123 pages for his new book.
For decades, Vick specialized in the spoken word as a German-language teacher at DeKalb High School, a coach of four varsity sports (none of them running) and the longtime voice of DeKalb Baron sports on Auburn’s radio station.
When the radio station closed and took away Vick’s microphone, he eventually picked up a pen.
“I think I’m still a teacher as I write these books,” he said.
Vick prefers to run alone, calling himself a “wireless runner” with no headphones to distract him. His solo runs through the southeast side of Auburn give him plenty of time to think, and his thoughts are unfailingly positive.
He enjoys meeting the people he passes along his running path and those he meets throughout the day, viewing them as God’s messengers.
“I think they’re out there for all of us at all times if we stay in tune to what God’s presenting to us,” he said.
Vick’s new book makes little reference to the tai chi topics of his first, although the two share connections. The late Robert Sbarge of Auburn, a tai chi master who introduced Vick to the ancient martial art, also inspired Vick to become a runner.
Like tai chi, Vick said, running helps him achieve calmness, relaxation and staying in the moment.
Tai chi focuses on mind, body and spirit, Vick said. His two books share an emphasis on motivation, passion and desire.
As he runs through life, Vick said, he constantly asks himself, “What are my circumstances right now and how best to get through them with God?”
His book concludes, “Whether it’s a long or short training run or race, I stay in tune with God as my running partner and listen to Him as best I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.