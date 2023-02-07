Law enforcement officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Feb. 3-5, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Tyler Gonser, 31, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Melissa Hensley, 53, of Beaver, Utah, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Feb. 4 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jennifer Springer, 41, of the 300 block of Hillside Avenue, Roanoke, at 4:32 a.m. Feb. 4 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Clayton Adams, 21, of the 1400 block of Virginia Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 5:43 a.m. Feb. 5 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
