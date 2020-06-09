AUBURN — The Italian Grille will play host to a benefit event Wednesday, June 24, for Teegan Caldwell, who is about to have major heart surgery on June 29.
Teegan, 3, was born with Down Syndrome and a severe heart defect. This operation will be her 12th and most risky procedure.
The Italian Grille is donating all of its sales from the day to Teegan’s family to cover medical expenses and their stay in Indianapolis for her surgery.
Due to COVID-19, the Ronald McDonald house is not accepting new families, so Teegan’s father and sister will stay in a nearby hotel, while her mother, Tianna, is at the hospital with her. Her recovery time will be 4-8 weeks.
More about Teegan’s story and fundraising efforts is online at facebook.com/Teamteegan.
The Team Teegan benefit event at the Italian Grille, 227 N. Duesenberg Drive, Auburn, will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a bake sale and raffle included.
