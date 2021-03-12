Today
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, March 13
9 a.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale, adult and children’s books, CD’s, DVD’s, audio books and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn. Masks required.
9-11 a.m. — Secure document-shredding services, free to the community, Eckhart Public Library parking lot, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn; drive-through format; documents being shredded must be personal and not business-related.
4-7 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day meal: corned beef and cabbage, for donations; Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
4:30-7 p.m. — Reuben sandwich dinner, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph Street: sandwich, potato soup and carrot cake for $7. Tom Koenig will entertain from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Monday, March 15
7-8 p.m. — DeKalb County Republican Women's Club, meeting at the Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 23
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
Saturday, March 27
7-11 a.m. — All-you-can-eat breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, Hangar A. Fly in or drive in to the DeKalb County Airport (KGWB) for breakfast and tall tales of aviation at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Eggs also will be cooked to order. The cost is a freewill donation, with proceeds used to fund aviation scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.