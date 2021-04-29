WATERLOO — The DeKalb FFA Chapter competed in the 2021 Practical Forestry competition on April 24.
Practical Forestry puts many different skills to the test. During the competition, the members must take an exam, understand timber cruising and TSI, memorize tree and equipment identification and know map interpretation.
DeKalb entered two junior teams and three senior teams in the competition. Senior teams placed second, fourth and seventh. Junior teams placed first and third.
The first-place junior team consisted of Cord Akey, Carson Carpenter, Kate Engelberth and Evan VanAuken. Their individual placements were fifth, sixth, second and fourth, respectively. The other junior team of Brady Long and Owen Long individually placed seventh and eighth.
The highest-placing senior team consisted of Logan Brand, C. Isaac Schweitzer, Zackery Wall and Olivia Rigby. Their individual placements were fourth, second, 15th and fifth, respectively.
The next senior team consisted of Kaitlyn Blair, Lucas Days, Jasmine Neuman and Alexis Wall. Their individual placements were 21st, 10th, 14th and 19th.
The third senior team of Isaac Garrison and Addie Towle had individual placements of 13th and 22nd.
“Congratulations to all members that competed. These teams all put in the practice time and, from the results, it paid off,” Leah Hefty, DeKalb FFA advisor and agriculture/business teacher.
The forestry teams were sponsored by Weigand Construction and Pranger Enterprises.
