AUBURN — A Butler man escaped with only scratches after losing control of his vehicle in the 4300 block of S.R. 8 at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
A sheriff’s deputy came across an overturned 1999 Dodge Ram on its top in a field on the north side of S.R. 8, east of C.R. 43. The deputy searched the vehicle but did not locate any occupants.
The owner, Travis Hufstetler, 31, of Butler, was contacted. Hufstetler told police he suffered only a small scratch on his arm.
According to a news release, Hufstetler told police he was driving east on S.R. 8 when he lost control of his vehicle due to weather conditions and left the roadway. Police said the vehicle is believed to have turned over five times and speed is believed to be a factor. The vehicle was a total loss.
Police said further investigation is pending.
County police were assisted by Butler Police.
