Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne Street.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
