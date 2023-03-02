AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man is facing an animal cruelty charge for allegedly administering strong electrical shocks to a family pet from an electronic correction collar.
Kelvin Cornelius Williams, 20, of the 6900 block of Lake Valley Court, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I with torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a Level 6 felony. He was arrested on a warrant Feb. 27.
In a police affidavit of probable cause, the incident is alleged to have taken place on Jan. 18 on Arbor Drive in the North Pointe Crossing mobile home park in Garrett.
According to the affidavit, Williams and a juvenile had placed an electronic correction collar, which by design is used to deliver electrical shocks to correct a dog’s behavior, on a family pet — a German Shepherd-husky mixed dog.
Williams and the juvenile knowingly and willingly applied strong electrical shocks to the dog multiple times with the purpose of causing the dog physical pain and knew the dog was in pain from the yelping the dog made while being shocked, the affidavit said.
A woman who was at the residence and witnessed Williams and the juvenile applying electrical shocks to the dog stated in a verbal and written statement that the electrical shocks being delivered to the dog were not due to behavioral issues by the dog, according the affidavit.
The woman further stated she had removed the electronic correction collar from the dog several times but Williams and the juvenile would put the collar back on the dog and would continue to shock the dog, causing it physical pain to the point where the dog began to defecate, the affidavit said.
The woman stated that during the times that Williams and the juvenile were actively shocking the dog, they would be laughing as the dog would yell in pain, the affidavit said.
Williams entered a personal recognizance bond Wednesday in the DeKalb County Clerk’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.