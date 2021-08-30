AUBURN — Outside J.R. Watson Elementary School on Monday morning, students looked eagerly at 10 classic cars spaced across the pavement.
When teachers gave the signal, they scrambled to look up-close at the 1930s-era vehicles, sitting behind their steering wheels and honking their horns.
“This is part of our fourth-grade standards, where the kids are learning about their heritage and how the cars were manufactured in Auburn and the five innovations that came out of Auburn,” said Tammy Smith, a fourth-grade teacher.
“I’m so happy to have it back, and the kids are happy to have it back, as well. It’s been two years since we have had this opportunity.”
The annual visit to the school took a pause last year, when COVID-19 canceled the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival that brings the cars’ owners to Auburn.
That meant Kari Ackerman of Auburn had to wait until this year to mark her 20th annual visit to the school to show students some of the cars made in their hometown.
The tradition began when Ackerman’s eldest daughter, Autumn, was a kindergarten student at the school. Ackerman followed her daughter up the ladder until they reached fourth grade, when teacher Tedra Hemingway suggested tying the car display specifically to fourth-graders and their study of local history.
“We have just continued doing this, year after year,” Ackerman said, as children swarmed around her 1932 Auburn Cabriolet, passed down from her late father, ACD Festival co-founder Jack Randinelli.
These days, Ackerman starts with a more serious lesson on the preceding Friday, when she brings three or four Auburn-built cars and talks in depth about their history.
Monday, owners from around the nation, who had arrived early for this weekend’s festival, brought 10 cars — nine Auburns and one L-29 Cord. As an incentive for owners to display their cars at the school, afterward Ackerman led them on a guided tour of Auburn attractions including the new Straw Building, the James Foundation headquarters, Auburn Atrium and Auburn Brewing Co.
“Some of them are happy to let the kids sit in them and enjoy them, and some just want them to look, which is fine, too,” Ackerman said about the car owners. “The kids have always been wonderful.”
