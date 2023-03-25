GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday committed $5,000 to be used for drug screen funding for the county’s new adult addiction treatment court from the city’s share of the opioid settlement fund.
The court has 23 active participants as of this week, according to DeKalb County assistant chief probation officer Ryan Hull, nearly three times more than January 2022. The court had enough funds with only eight participants, but now participants have nearly $15,000 in unpaid drug screens, due to the increase. The court’s mission falls in line with directives for opioid settlement funding.
“We wanted to grow this, we knew there was a need,” Hull said. The reason for the request is to help eliminate and lower the barriers of treatment for participants, said Hull.
Drug screens were previously covered by grants with only eight participants, but that falls short of the need with 23. As numbers increase, that funding went away, he added.
Participants are tested two to three times a week and on the weekend, with each test costing $15. A $2 price increase per test was pushed back until Jan. 2, Hull said, resulting in his request for additional funds. He also plans to go before the DeKalb County Commissioners for additional funding.
Indiana was awarded $25 million in an opioid settlement case to the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction for nonprofits and local units of government for specific uses in communities.
“Our goal is to set up a fund within the county to have participants pay for half of the cost of drug screens and then the fund would pay for the rest,” Hull said.
At an earlier meeting, Councilman Bobby Diederich suggested the city divide its $14,554 in restricted funds into thirds, in order to be able to help others who may show up asking for help. At that time, $4,500 was committed to Inspiration Ministries to help fund a new recovery house in Butler.
The council addressed the lack of qualified applicants for openings in the Garrett Police Department that is currently short-staffed. Only four applications have been received since March 1.
Police Chief Gerald Kline said the department is down one officer, with 13 officers. State uniform crime information calls for one officer per 500 residents, or 18 officers, not including the chief, captain and detective, Kline said.
Garrett offers the lowest pay in the county, but does a great job with competitive benefits, he added.
“All communities have the same issue,” said Mayor Todd Fiandt, noting people don’t want go into law enforcement any more.
“I would love to see guys stay 20 years who want to serve the community,” Kline said. Plans are to seek other avenues for recruitment such as colleges to seek interested applicants.
Council member Amanda Charles asked if the potholes at the entrance area of the street barn near the recycle bins could be addressed. Fiandt said he would contact the street superintendent about the issue.
Diederich complained the new unified development ordinance is hard to use, having had difficulty finding information he was seeking. This version is for location information only, with plans to include code enforcement and other ordinances in the future.
City Planner Milton Otero said once he learned to navigate the city’s UDO, he found it to be a “fantastic, a living, breathing document.”
Diederich said he hopes a table of contents could be added to make it more user friendly.
A work session is planned at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 3 with the council and the board of works regarding the purchase of a new fire truck.
The council also learned the 150 Hometown Hero banners will be in place by the end of April.
