BUTLER — Masks optional.
With cases hanging around the single digits in DeKalb County, that was the message from DeKalb County Eastern Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell Monday night.
He said as the district looks toward the beginning of the school year, masks will be optional for students and staff. With that, Conwell said it is a fluid situation and things could always change.
“We continue to be mindful of federal and state guidance and continue to corroborate with the local department of health,” he said.
Conwell warned the board of education that if cases spike, changes to the plan may have to be made for everyone’s safety. He also said if things improve, some of those restrictions that are in place can be lifted.
The district’s return to in-person instruction plan includes a continued emphasis on cleaning and sanitation practices. Masks will be available for those students and staff who want them and sanitizer stations will also be in place.
Social distancing will still be practiced, which will continue to affect lunch and breakfast at the schools. Students at the junior/senior high school will be asked to sanitize their hands before walking into the cafeteria and then will be allowed to eat in either the cafeteria or Thunderdome, the auxiliary gymnasium.
Elementary students will still be receiving grab and go lunches and eating in their classrooms. Those grab and go lunches will be hot meals as the school district continues to change its meal options for students.
Students and parents will be asked to be self aware of their health and are asked to stay home if they are sick or don’t feel well. Contact tracing will be implemented when necessary and individuals may be asked to quarantine.
All of the information will be placed on the school district’s app and on its website for parents and students to refer to.
Monday night, Conwell asked the board to consider a change to the district’s mission statement.
“I felt it was fitting to update it when I took over as superintendent,” he said.
Conwell said he spent several months crafting the new statement. In doing so, he said it still probably is not perfect.
“I’m sure I will walk out of here tonight and say it could have been better,” he said.
The new mission statement approved by the board is: “DeKalb County Eastern Community School District is committed to excellence, passionate for growth, and focused on students. We accomplish this, in partnership with the community, by creating an environment that engages and challenges stakeholders to meet their fullest overall potential and well-being while preparing learners to graduate and be productive contributors in an ever-changing global society.”
The district will host its annual back-to-school cookout from 7:15-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
