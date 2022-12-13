Prevent fats, oils and greases from damaging your home and business

AUBURN — Fats, oils, and greases aren’t just bad for arteries and waistlines; they’re bad for sewers, too.
Sewer overflows and backups can cause health hazards, damage home interiors and threaten the environment. An increasingly common cause of overflows from sewer pipes and household taps is from a grease blockage. Grease gets into the lines from household drains as well as from poorly maintained grease traps in restaurants and other businesses.
Where does the grease come from? Grease is a byproduct of cooking.
Grease comes from meat fats, lard, oil, shortening, butter, margarine, food scraps, baking goods, sauces and dairy products. When washed down the sink, grease sticks to the insides of sewer pipes (both on your property and in the streets). Over time, it can build up and block an entire pipe.
Home garbage disposals do not keep grease out of the plumbing system. Products such as detergents, that claim to dissolve grease, may pass it down the line and cause problems elsewhere.
The results can be:
• A service call charge from a local plumber to clean your plugged sewer tap from your house to the city’s sewer line;
• Raw sewage overflowing in your home or your neighbor’s home;
• An expensive and unpleasant cleanup that often must be paid for by you, the home or business owner;
• Raw sewage overflowing into parks, yards, and streets;
• Potential contact with disease-causing organisms; and
• An increase in operation and maintenance costs for local sewer departments, which cause higher sewer bills for customers.
What you can do to help prevent sewer overflows:
• Never pouring grease down sink drains or into toilets;
• Scraping grease and food scraps into a can or the trash for disposal (or recycling where available);
• Putting baskets/strainers in sink drains to catch food scraps and other solids, and emptying them into the trash; and
• Speaking with your friends and neighbors about how to keep grease out of the sewers.
What restaurant and building owners need to know about grease traps or interceptors:
• For a grease trap or interceptor to work correctly, it must be properly;
• Designed (sized and manufactured to handle the amount that is expected);
• Installed (level, vented, etc.); and
• Maintained (cleaned and serviced on a frequent basis).
Solids should never be put into grease traps or interceptors. Routine, often daily, maintenance of grease traps and interceptors is necessary. Let’s help keep our sewers clean.
Information contained in this educational article was obtained from the USEPA storm water website, epa.gov/npdes/stormwater.
For additional information regarding your local storm water issues, please contact Drew Wallace, program coordinator at the City of Auburn Water Pollution Control, 2010 S. Wayne St., Auburn IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.