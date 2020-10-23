WABASH — Brandi Stackhouse has been named member center manager of Beacon Credit Union’s Wedcor Avenue location in Wabash.
A native of Auburn, Stackhouse graduated from Hamilton High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Trine University. She completed the Wabash County Leadership Development Program in 2019.
In her new role, Stackhouse will develop and motivate staff qualified to meet the needs of the members while ensuring a professional, courteous, and friendly atmosphere is maintained for member-owners, Beacon said.
She also will be responsible for growth in deposits, loans and membership to promote the benefits of membership to the Wabash community.
Stackhouse has been with Beacon for 11 years and most recently served as a member service representative at Beacon’s Miami Street location in Wabash.
She resides in Wabash with her husband and two children.
