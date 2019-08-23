FORT WAYNE — Community Harvest Food Bank hosted several Indiana state senators and representatives on Wednesday for a food bank tour and discussion on hunger relief in northeast Indiana.
It was part of a larger effort to find sustainable solutions to the issue of hunger, its causes, and solving the problem in the region.
Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest executive president, and John Wolf, Community Harvest chief executive officer, led the tour and shared details about the food bank’s efforts to provide help to all families in need.
“It takes all of us,” said Cumberland. “Community is in our name, and we strongly believe in community. When we reach out for help, the community is the first to respond.”
The food bank is a regional member of Feeding America and currently partners with nearly 400 nonprofit member agencies throughout northeast Indiana. Through programs and partnerships, food-insecure individuals and families receive assistance in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.
The senators and representatives saw first-hand the programs offered, including SeniorPak, Community Cupboard pantry and other food bank programs designed to meet the needs of those struggling with hardship. Community Harvest also has been a recipient of a higher-than-usual volume of U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities, which has been distributed directly to families and to pantries in northeast Indiana. Families also receive assistance at Community Harvest through donations of food from partners such as Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and other retail partners and local farms.
“Our biggest need right now is in transportation,” Wolf said. “We currently have 10 trucks that pick up and deliver food throughout nine counties. At 35,000 miles added each year, they have an approximate seven-year useful life. That means that just about every year, we are in need of a new truck.”
Alongside food, transportation is the backbone of food bank operations in northeast Indiana and elsewhere. The food bank distributed more than 13.8 million pounds of food during the previous year. Most of it transported daily throughout the region into identified food deserts in both urban and rural areas.
After touring the Tillman Road food bank facility in south Fort Wayne, the group moved to Community Harvest’s second location on North Coliseum Boulevard. This building primarily houses USDA commodity food products, as well as its innovative blanch and freeze produce preservation system. Volunteers were processing corn to freeze for later distribution to families in northeast Indiana. In addition, Community Harvest partners with several businesses that rent the facilities to store product and use the available commercial kitchen.
“At the end of the day, we are trying to do a good thing and help people in need,” Wolf said. “Even though 5,000 fewer people identify as food-insecure compared to last year, we have 80,000 in our nine-county region that still need assistance and our community’s support.”
