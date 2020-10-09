AUBURN — DeKalb County Auditor Jan Bauman and Treasurer Sandra S. Wilcox conducted their annual delinquent property tax sale on Wednesday.
A property tax sale is required to be held in each Indiana county for properties where an owner of real estate fails to pay the property taxes from the prior year’s first property tax bill installment.
A tax lien on the property may be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the tax obligation.
The owners of the properties sold at the tax sale have one year to pay the delinquent property taxes, costs and penalties to keep the property.
The sale, conducted by Indianapolis-based SRI Inc. on behalf of DeKalb County, offered 149 parcels to 23 bidders. SRI conducts tax sales in more than 100 counties in Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, Louisiana and Iowa.
This year’s tax sale resulted in the collection of $403,539 from owners and buyers. A total of 132 parcels had all taxes, penalties, and costs paid in full.
"Tax sales are a necessary function of county government,” Wilcox said. “It is only fair to the people who pay their property taxes every year to pursue those that do not pay."
For the 104 properties that did not sell, the county commissioners acquire a tax lien. The county commissioners may offer those properties to the public at a sale at a later date.
"It is our ultimate goal to return these properties to the tax rolls as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Bauman said. “Property owned by people that pay their property taxes ensure our local government services are fully funded."
