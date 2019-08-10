AUBURN — Next week’s programs from Eckhart Public Library is designed to provide some food for thought!
First, visit the Willennar Genealogy Center on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. will present “Probiotics for the Whole Body” with Greg Giant, pharmacist. He’ll explain his views on why probiotics are essential for whole-body nutrition and will highlight some of the best options and ways to get probiotics into a diet.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, Dr. Terri Jett from Butler University will present “Food Connects Us All” at DeKalb Health from 1-2:30 p.m. The presentation will address the question: “Can our efforts to increase access to healthy food — especially fruits and vegetables — connect us in other ways?” Following the presentation, there will be facilitated discussion and a question-answer session. Denise Hoff from the Fresh Food Hub will provide light appetizers and information on whole-food nutrition.
Eckhart Public Library has added 489 new books and items to the collection in July. This week, the library is highlighting “Red, White, & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston. Alex is all the things a person could hope for in the president’s son — smart, handsome, and charming — minus the fact that he has an ongoing feud with British Prince Henry. When the families force a truce between the two men, both Alex and Henry begrudgingly agree, but before long their rivalry leads to a whirlwind romance that neither could have imagined. This royal romance is available at the Eckhart Public Library Auburn Plaza Location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus next week:
• Teen Garden Club: Join the library staff for an hour of gardening fun, weeding and maintaining the bee and butterfly garden, as well as the fruit and vegetable garden. Participants will gain hands-on experience with gardening. In addition to weeding and routine maintenance, they will be using a rain barrel system, creating garden signage and harvesting the fruits of their labor, Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Probiotics for the Whole Body: Greg Giant, pharmacist, explains his view on why probiotics are essential to whole-body nutrition. Probiotics is a buzzword these days in the health-and-wellness community. There are thousands of different supplements and food items that contain them. These products claim amazing nutritional value, but many consumers are confused about the benefits and which probiotics are best. The program will discuss the value of adding probiotics to a diet and some of the best ways to do so. Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
• Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Help with problem patterns is available from this group, which meets Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m.
• “Food Connects Us All:” Dr. Terri Jett from Butler University will speak Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. at DeKalb Health, 1316 E. 7th St., Auburn.
