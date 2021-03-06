FORT WAYNE — While most, if not all, performers at the Embassy Theatre present their craft on the theater’s stage, actors and crew members Thursday carried out their work in the theater’s dusty basement.
The group had gathered to begin shooting “Pulled From Darkness,” a feature film produced by George and Karen Johnson, formerly of Auburn and now of Huntertown. George Johnson also is the movie’s director.
The movie is George Johnson’s fifth feature film. It is inspired by the true story of a young Ukrainian woman, Anita, whose husband lost her in a card game.
Anita’s husband was a gambler who bet more than he had. When men showed up to collect on the debt, Anita’s husband fled, and they took Anita instead. She was abducted in the night, separated from her three small children, and sold into trafficking.
The project sprung to life after Anita’s story was related to Johnson by Lonnie Norris, also of Huntertown, and who is the executive producer of the project, along with his wife, Connie Norris.
For three years, Anita lived in the darkness of a concrete cell and was abused by her oppressors. After waking up in a hospital, she was befriended by a nurse who helped her begin a miraculous search for her missing children.
Originally, plans called for shooting the movie in Armenia, but those plans were scuppered due to COVID-19 and a war in Armenia. That’s when Johnson decided to bring the project back home to northeast Indiana.
Thursday’s work involved shooting scenes that take place in a prison cell and featured the lead character, known in the movie as Anna, along with trafficked women prisoners and traffickers.
While he was scouting for locations, Johnson visited the Embassy Theatre with another scene in mind. After seeing the theater basement, he realized it would make the perfect prison scene.
Filming of “Pulled from Darkness” is scheduled to wrap up during the first week of April, and then the editing begins, Johnson said. He hopes to host a premier of the movie by the end of this year, possibly at the Embassy, he said.
Indiana’s Jessica Koloian has been cast in the lead role of Anna. She has worked with Johnson on other projects including “Thy Neighbor,” “Haunted” and a short for “Pulled from Darkness.”
“Any opportunity to work with George, I love,” Koloian said. “I so respect him as a director and artist.”
Koloian said Anna is different from other roles she has portrayed, because Anna is based on a real person.
“She’s not American. I had to approach it more like a stage role than a film role. She has to be in every fiber of my body,” Koloian said. “She’s a mom. Kids are her world. They are her everything. It impacts her every move.”
Koloian said she was especially struck by her character’s bravery.
“Hearing the story really put a face and voice to the issue of trafficking. She’s a hero. I just fell in love with her,” Koloian added.
Koloian said she prayed “a lot” about the project and her work.
“I think this is God’s story, and I want Him to transcend the whole thing,” she added.
James Burgess of Dallas, Texas, is the film’s director of photography. He spoke enthusiastically about the Indiana locations scouted and selected by Johnson.
“He has found the most amazing locations,” Burgess said. “We’re shooting the prison scenes in an incredible location under the theater.
“Almost every street there’s a shot, a combination of old and new,” Burgess said of the area and its architectural features, as well as rural settings around the region.
Johnson even is building an Armenian container village for use in the movie.
Milan Blackmon of Fort Wayne was making his debut as a screen actor Thursday as he played the role of a trafficker.
Blackmon said he met Johnson at the YMCA on Dupont Road in Fort Wayne, and Johnson asked him if he would be interested in participating.
“I’ve no previous experience. I’m not an actor,” Blackmon said, smiling broadly.
“It’s really cool seeing acting first hand,” Blackmon said. “It’s very exciting.”
