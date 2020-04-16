AUBURN — The Auburn Plan Commission voted Tuesday to continue a hearing on a proposed Dollar General store for Auburn so that traffic and safety concerns can be addressed.
Developer Auburn West Partners and Shane Coffman have requested approval of a primary plat, secondary plat and a development plan for the store, which would be built at 433 W. 7th St.
The Superwash car wash currently located at the site would be demolished, and a new, 70-by-130 foot store with 31 parking spaces would be built in its place, according to the application. A 24-foot wide driveway would provide two-way access through the lot from both 7th and 9th streets, according to a staff report.
The staff report recommended continuing the hearing to provide time for routing comments to be addressed as well as other issues that arose during Tuesday’s public hearing and Plan Commission discussion.
“While staff is supportive of the project, the request to modify the existing public road easement (West 9th Street alley/driver entrance) warrants more attention to ensure both the applicant’s needs and the city’s needs to maintain public access rights are adequately resolved,” the staff report stated.
Other details that need to be addressed include site lighting; compliance with the “Corridors and Gateways Overlay District, including exterior materials, wall plans, entry identification, mechanical equipment screening and additional trash receptacle standards; landscaping around parking lots; and details surrounding the truck loading area and driveway and alley details, the staff report found.
Those participating in Tuesday’s hearing had the option of doing so virtually by telephone to comply with Indiana’s stay-at-home order due to COVID-19. A limited number of Plan Commission and staff members attended the meeting in person, with others participating by telephone.
Plan Commission members raised concerns about traffic flow and making left-hand turns from 7th Street into traffic.
Sigrid Valk, general manager of Rieke Packaging, who participated in the public hearing by telephone, said Rieke’s primary concern is with increased traffic on 7th Street. The Rieke plant and office are one block west and on the other side of 7th Street from the proposed store.
Traffic safety and concerns with delivery trucks pulling onto 7th Street were reiterated by a West Fulton Street property owner.
Andrew Rossell of AR Engineering, who represented the project applicant at Tuesday’s hearing, said the developer could comply with any architectural requirements. On traffic issues, he said the developer will have to address any concerns the Indiana Department of Transportation might have, but INDOT has not yet come back with any comments. Rossell said the developer also will pay close attention to drainage issues.
“I think we can comply with a lot of final items in order to get a final recommendation for approval,” Rossell added.
“There are too many questions right now and not enough answers,” said Plan Commission member Mike Makarewich.
“There are way too many questions that need clarity,” Plan Commission member Christopher Lamm agreed.
Rossell said he understands the Plan Commission’s concerns and will come back with any information he receives from INDOT.
The commission continued the hearing to its May 12 meeting.
Also Tuesday, the Plan Commission approved a request from Vernon “Chip” LaRowe for a single-lot subdivision for a new home at 4712 C.R. 35.
