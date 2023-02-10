INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a DeKalb County court’s order that a man serve his entire suspended sentence in prison for violating his probation.
David Henson had pleaded guilty to the robbery of the Valero Gas Station in the 1900 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II in October 2021.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Henson admitted driving another person to the gas station and going into the gas station wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a bandana covering his face. He admitted going behind the counter and taking about 10 packages of cigarettes while the other man was at the register demanding money from the attendant, according to the affidavit.
Judge Monte Brown had sentenced Henson to six years of incarceration, all suspended except 126 days already served, for robbery, a Level 5 felony, during a hearing on Nov. 12, 2021.
Henson was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Eighteen days later, on Nov. 30, the DeKalb County Probation Department petitioned to revoke Henson’s probation. The petition alleged that Henson’s whereabouts were unknown and that he had failed to update his address and attend a probation appointment, the court of appeals noted.
Henson was arrested on May 26, 2022. The probation department supplemented the petition to revoke to add that Henson has tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC on May 26, the court noted.
Henson, who was age 52 and homeless, admitted violating his probation and testified he had been accepted at Serenity House and asked the court to place him there, the court of appeals said
Henson’s probation officer believed Henson should serve the entire sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction, noting he had been convicted of 25 misdemeanors and 14 felonies.
The State noted that Henson had been on probation 18 times, and had violated his probation 15 times. He also had violated home detention and parole.
In line with the probation department’s recommendation, Brown ordered Henson to serve his entire suspended sentence in the DOC, telling him, “(Defense counsel’s) a good lawyer, but he’s not a magician. He can’t pull a rabbit out of a hat and I think that’s what’s really going on here. You’ve been part of the system for a long time. You know what’s expected of you. You’ve been given multiple opportunities and you’ve not taken advantage of those. At some point the State, Probation just throws up their hands. There’s noting more we can do and I think that’s where you’ve taken them,” according to the court of appeals’ decision.
In his appeal, Henson contended the court should not have ordered him to serve his entire suspended sentence in the DOC.
He claimed the court should have imposed a lesser sanction, like a halfway house. He pointed out he was homeless when he started probation in November 2021, has mental health problems and committed “minor” violations of probation, the court of appeals said.
“The court was ultimately persuaded that the fact that Henson had not taken advantage of the multiple opportunities he had been given for his 39 convictions — including violating probation (15 times) parole, and home detention — and had violated his probation in this case by no-showing a mere two weeks after it started warranted him serving his entire suspended sentence in the DOC and not in a halfway house,” the court of appeals said in its decision.
“Although Henson says he had not been placed in a halfway house before, his failures on probation, parole and home detention suggest things wouldn’t be much different in a halfway house.”
