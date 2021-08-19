WATERLOO — A proposed DeKalb Central Schools facilities upgrade took a major step forward Tuesday night after the school board conducted bond proceedings and a public hearing.
After receiving no public comments on a lease agreement and additional appropriation of $11.31 million for the upgrades, the board approved a series of resolutions that authorize the district to proceed with a bond sale to finance the project.
In a facilities master plan, the district has identified high-priority potential 2021 bond projects. They are:
DeKalb High School
Replace paved tennis court surfaces; expand track to nine lanes; new weight room and wellness center; lighting; track fence replacement; install synthetic multi-use surface at Cecil E. Young Field; tennis court site improvement; press box expansion; agriculture shop room renovation; replace aging goal posts; reconfigure site and pathway entrances; and building exterior, masonry tuck-pointing and stucco repairs. The high school projects have a rough budget totaling $5.54 million.
DeKalb Middle School
Cafeteria upgrades; heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades; bleacher replacement; ceiling replacement; science room piping excavation and floor restoration; locker replacement; vinyl wall covering and flooring replacement; interior laminate door replacement; main canopy and entrance renovation; and science casework upgrades. The middle school projects have a rough budget totaling $5.47 million.
Transportation
Bus wash replacement, for a rough budget estimate of $125,000.
“I appreciate everyone’s support of this project,” said school board President Heather Krebs.
The board went on to appoint Weigand Construction as the construction manager as constructor for the projects associated with the 2021 bond. Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said employing the construction manager as constructor process better controls the budget.
“They are inclusive. They want us involved,” said board member Jeff Johnson, who, along with Krebs, served on a committee to interview companies for the position.
In other business Tuesday night:
• The board authorized advertising the 2022 budget. The proposed advertised budget estimate will total $41.12 million, and is comprised of $25 million in the education fund; $10 million in the operations fund; $5 million in the debt service fund; and $1 million in the rainy day fund. Of the estimated $41.12 million, an estimated maximum of $13.35 million will be raised through property taxes, the proposed budget shows.
Snider noted the Department of Local Government Finance advises publishing levies and rates as a true maximum. He said both rates and levies always are reduced during the actual budget review process.
A public hearing on the budget will take place at the Sept. 21 board meeting. The budget will be adopted at the Oct. 19 meeting.
• The board conducted a public hearing to receive public testimony relating to teacher compensation and collective bargaining.
Krebs noted the board and teachers’ association are not yet involved in active collective bargaining. That window opens on Sept. 15 and an agreement needs to be ratified by Nov. 15, Krebs added.
“This is simply a public hearing to hear any concerns from anyone in the audience who would like to discuss teacher compensation and collective bargaining,” Krebs said.
Only one member of the audience — a member of the teacher contract negotiating team — offered public comment.
“As part of the … negotiating team, we’re very much looking forward to working with the administration,” she said.
• Superintendent Steve Teders thanked all those across the district for their efforts to keep the school buildings open and operating this school year.
“It’s certainly a challenge. There’s a lot of different things that have to be addressed and mitigated beyond just the teaching of one’s curriculum, so kudos to everyone that’s involved in all the decisions that have to be made,” Teders said.
Teders expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all those int the district who “work tirelessly every day.”
“It’s a team approach. It’s a team of over 500 people. It’s one big family to make all this all happen,” Teders said.
“But understand, there will be obstacles. There will be hurdles, and we’ll just have to address those as they come, each day, into the school year.”
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Ivy Tech Community College for dual credit opportunities for qualifying DeKalb High School students. This means students will be simultaneously enrolled at the high school and at Ivy tech, earning both college and high school credits.
“This is academically and financially beneficial for our students and a great opportunity to help our students succeed beyond the high school level,” high school Principal Marcus Wagner said in a memorandum to the board.
• The board accepted rolls of 3-D printer filament valued at $500 from Donors Choose for the DeKalb High School 3-D Print Club.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: McKenney-Harrison and Country Meadow Elementary School art teacher Kristy Jo Daugherty; high school assistant speech coach Delaney Finderson; J.R. Watson Elementary School paraprofessional Patty Foley; County Meadow paraprofessional Aimee Reeves; and substitute custodian Jacob Myers.
The board approved the appointments of: Country Meadow paraprofessional Anna Nisun; Waterloo Elementary School long-term guidance counselor Sarah Mettert; J.R. Watson long-term first-grade substitute teachers Julie Beckmann and Emily LaRue; middle school assistant cross country coach Nicole Bigelow; McKenney-Harrison and Waterloo computer science paraprofessional Renee Buehner; central office part-time personnel Linda Fisher; Country Meadow paraprofessional Shawn Wilson; J.R. Watson custodian John Pepple; high school assistant cheer coach Emmerson Brand; and technology assistant Tim Yoder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.