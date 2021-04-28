WATERLOO — More than 100 students will put their talents on display in DeKalb High School’s production of “Mamma Mia!” this weekend.
Staging the smash-hit Broadway musical takes 32 performers on stage, 60 students in the technical crew and an 11-member band.
“It’s way more kids than we’ve ever had involved,” said director and theater instructor Jed Freels.
The show revolves around the hit songs of Swedish pop group ABBA, and DeKalb’s auditorium has never been better equipped to showcase the school’s vocalists.
This marks the second year for a new digital sound system purchased with a donation from The James Foundation, but the pandemic has limited chances to show it off until now.
“Every kid loves to hear themselves when they step out in this new PA system, so they work just a little harder,” Freels said.
“They can sing like the wind,” Freels said about his cast. “The leads — I can’t overemphasize how hard they’ve worked.”
The show places the band behind the actors, so the stage can extend over the orchestra pit and closer to the audience
“There’s stairways, and people are on and off, into the audience,” Freels said.
“Our band is part of the show. They are the house band on the island,” he added.
Even when cast members are not on center stage, they gather at microphones to sing backup vocals.
“It’s a solid show for two hours. Nobody gets a break. Actors go off, but they’re at a vocal mic. The band never leaves,” Freels said. “Other than a costume change … our actors are on 24/7 for two hours, which is really, really cool.”
The stage is dominated by a two-story taverna on a fictional Greek island where the action takes place. The set includes revolving pieces and disco lighting.
“It’s kind of cool for the tech kids to be able to build and work on those types of things,” Freels said. “We’re teaching them the basics of stagecraft, so that they’re prepared to go out there and truly build and truly put things together. They had some mistakes along the way, but they learn from their mistakes.”
The plot weaves in ABBA hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” “Take a Chance on Me” and the title song.
As the lead character, Sophie, prepares for her wedding, she tries to learn the identity of her father by secretly inviting three former boyfriends of her mother, Donna.
Preparations for the show began in February. Every cast member had to learn his or her lines by March 20.
“There were people in the wings, waiting to take your spot,” Freels said. “What they learned is: The sooner you learn things, the more you can perfect it.”
For health and safety reasons, the auditorium will be limited to one-third capacity, or 200 people. Audience members will be seated in pairs, with 6 feet between pairs.
To compensate for the reduced seating, a Saturday matinee show at 2 p.m. has been added to make four performances, and it has most tickets left.
“If people miss it, it’s a show they’re going to wish they had seen,” Freels said. “If you’re going to come, feel free to dress ’70s if you want to. It’s the spirit of ABBA.”
Freels said the future looks bright for DeKalb theater. Coming this summer, the auditorium will get new stage curtains, and an upgraded lighting system is on the horizon.
“We’re excited about the commitments the community is making to fine arts and just upgrading everything here. I think that’s a testament just to the good, quality theater that DeKalb has produced for the last 30 years,” Freels said.
“Building on that quality theater legacy that’s been left and starting to make upgrades is just allowing the kids to excel at a higher level.”
Cast and crew
Sophie Sheridan — Dorian Underwood; Al — Kelsey Ternet; Lisa — Eva Hallman; Donna Sheridan — Madeline Steck; Tanya — Zaira Finderson; Rosie — Meghan Kruse; Sky — Gabe Tobierre; Pepper — Keenan Brown; Eddie — Clayton Brown; Harry Bright — Alijah Edwards; Bill Austin — Dylan Burger; Sam Carmichael — Travers Mason; Father Alexandrios — Chandler Hutton.
Chorus — Chandler Hutton, Ewan Wells, Brayton Schackow, Gabe Tobierre, Keenan Brown, Clayton Brown, Cirrus Smith, Alex Long, Autumn Storey, Sophia Bell, Eva Hallman, Ava Harris, Kelsey Ternet, Dorian Underwood, Kyana Krontz, Oliva Woodcox, Elizabeth Allen, Willow Wolf, Kyra Sells, Celeste Mendoza, Jozie Vanderhorst, Leah Samuelson, Mariah Wright, Lexi Lumpkins, Madeline Faulkner, Sam Slavin, Braya Keen, Lexi Brincefield, Jessica Freeman, Lillian Brown.
Production Team: student directors — Chandler Hutton and Zera Utnage; stage manager — Joey Haupert; shop masters — Lucas Days and Jesse Graves; production manager and “Meet the Characters” — Eva Hallman; prop master — Zera Utnage; student choreographer — Sophia Bell; lights and sound — Elizabeth Jones and Baylee Lynch.
Band: Angel Hamman, Justin Ternet, Logan Moore-Warstler, Landon Snyder, Parker Morton, Zayna Stankovic, Olivia Benbow, Hunter Smith, Judy Marlow and Mike Wermer.
