BUTLER — A Fremont man suffered an injury when his vehicle rolled in a crash just northwest of Butler Thursday at 8:13 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Andrew Rhymer, 31, complained of pain in his abdomen after the crash. A Parkview EMS ambulance took him to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment.
Police said Rhymer was driving southbound on C.R. 61 when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve to the left at C.R. 22 and ran off the pavement. His 2007 Chevrolet Equinox rolled multiple times and landed on its driver’s side in a field. The vehicle was rated a total loss.
In addition to Parkview EMS, the Butler police and fire departments assisted county police.
