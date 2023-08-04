Ice cream social planned
AUBURN — The Jackson Township ice cream social will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
The event will take place at the village next to Cook’s Body Shop, 5815 C.R. 35, Auburn, for the benefit of the Grange Hall restoration project.
