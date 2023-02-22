AUBURN — Tickets for the annual Power of the Purse event go on sale Tuesday.
This event is sponsored by the United Way of DeKalb County. Power of the Purse will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn.
Doors for the event will open at 11 a.m. April 21.
Tickets may be purchased with a credit card by calling 927-0995.
The deadline for sponsorships has been extended to this Friday. For more information, contact Mark at 927-0995 or by email at mark@unitedwaydekalb.org.
