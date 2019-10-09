AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County Board of Directors said Wednesday it has accepted the resignation of Zach Washler, executive director, who will seek “other opportunities to serve in a leadership position in service to northeast Indiana.”
Washler joined the United Way in February 2018. Under his leadership, the 2018 campaign was a success in raising money for the United Way of DeKalb County mission of helping children, families and individuals have the opportunity to thrive in our communities, a news release said.
Melissa Eshbach, board president, will take on daily operational oversight while the board completes a search for a new executive director.
“On behalf of the entire board of directors, we wish Zach the best,” Eshbach said. “While it will be a challenge to replace Zach, we fully expect to find a strong professional who will drive and execute strategies to meet the changing needs of our community and continue the great work being done by United Way of DeKalb County.”
Minimum requirements for the executive director position begin with a baccalaureate degree, three years of experience in nonprofit management and fundraising, and five years of supervisory/management experience. A master’s degree and grant writing experience are among the preferred qualifications, United Way said.
