AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 10 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I July 24-26.

Kevin Thomas Mast of the 100 block of Rose Street, Avilla, was sentenced to 910 days in prison, all suspended except one year, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. As an alternative to incarceration, he will be placed in the DeKalb County Community Corrections program. If the placement is revoked, he will be committed to jail or prison for the remainder of the sentence. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.

Zesha M. Shetley of the 1400 block of Greene Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for five days served, for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.

Skyler Lockwood of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Auburn, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.

Lateria Sari Lynn Hides, who is listed in court records as being homeless, was sentenced to 290 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.

Paul Richard Brown of the 4600 block of Craftsbury Circle, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.

Brytannie E. Morningstar of the 100 block of East Baltimore Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for theft, a Level 6 felony, and one year of incarceration for an unrelated charge of theft, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively. As an alternative to incarceration in jail or prison, she was ordered placed in the DeKalb County Community Corrections Program. If the placement is revoked she must serve the remainder of the sentence in jail or prison.

Ayla A. Hosler of the 1400 block of Swinney Park Place, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, and 10 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. She was placed on probation for 355 days.

Michelle Lynne Platter of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was sentenced to four days in jail for possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending.

Bryson Caleb Greer, whose address is listed in court records as the DeKalb County Jail, was sentenced to 222 days in jail for battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 111 days served in jail while the case was pending.

Amber Lea Bryant of Ashley was sentenced to six days in jail, with credit for five days served, for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.